Tow truck driver killed on the job remembered by colleagues

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A tow truck driver was hit and killed while on the job near the town of Fletcher on Wednesday.

Bernardo Martinez worked at Sergio’s Towing Service since October.

“This guy was a solid, just genuine, great, honest guy, and a good worker,” colleague Cody Ceballos said.

He says they were trying to reach Martinez on Wednesday when they noticed his truck wasn’t moving on the company’s GPS tracker.

“We kept calling him, kept calling him, kept calling him, just no answer,” Ceballos said. “We’re watching the GPS, we’re glued to the GPS tracker.”

Unfortunately, their worst fear came true when police confirmed Martinez had been hit and killed. Nick Ragsdale with Ragsdale Wrecker Service, who’s also a spokesperson for the ‘Slow Down and Move Over’ campaign, says tow truck drivers are a tight-knit community.

“It keeps in the back of your mind, but when it hits home close like this, it’s pretty rough,” he said. “At the end of the day, we’re all trying to make it home to our families, and try to make a little bit of a living while we’re at it.”

Both Ragsdale and Ceballos are reminding drivers to slow down and move over for anyone stopped on the side of a road. “We lost a really good driver there because of a senseless reason. Wasn’t even busy part of the highway,” Ceballos said.

Martinez leaves behind a wife, four children and two grandchildren.

Click here for a link to his GoFundMe.

