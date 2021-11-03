Tow truck driver struck by hit-and-run driver in southeast Oklahoma City speaks out for first time

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The tow truck driver who was struck by a hit-and-run driver in southeast Oklahoma City spoke out for the first time Tuesday from his hospital bed.

The story about 47-year-old tow truck driver Troy Stewart can be read at the following link, kfor.com/news/local/tow-truck-driver-hit-by-car-in-oklahoma-city-in-recovery-after-surgery-to-repair-numerous-broken-bones-family-hoping-to-find-who-hit-him.

He was pulled over near SE 59th Street and Sunnylane Road about a week and a half ago when the car hit him as he tried to secure a vehicle on his truck. The driver left the scene and police are still searching for them. KFOR spoke to Stewart for the first time from his hospital bed. It’s been a grueling past couple weeks for him. He said he is doing better but is still in a lot of pain. He said he doesn’t remember much of it but is just happy to be alive.

“Hold on,” Stewart said as he held back tears.

Troy Stewart

Stewart became emotional while talking about the day he thought he was going to die.

“I really thought I wasn’t going to make it,” he said.

After being hit by the vehicle, Stewart said he was left in the road.

“It’s an accident. I don’t blame you; I don’t hate you,” Stewart said. “Just come forward.”

He was only on the job for about one week at the time of the accident. He got out of his truck after picking up a vehicle off Sunnylane Road between SE 59th and 74th streets to make sure it was secured to his truck bed.

“I get out, check for traffic, everything’s all clear, good to go,” he said.

But shortly after getting out, he saw something.

“I notice this car is coming at me,” he said. “I was like, ‘OK, I’m not going to stand right beside the truck while he nails the back end of it.’”

Troy said he remembers taking a few steps back from the truck.

“When he slammed on his brakes instead of hitting my truck, he turned directly toward me,” he said. “I felt the deer in the headlights look and there was no place I could go at that point.”

Support for Troy.

The 47 year old was launched into the air, landing 127 feet away from the scene. The only thought going through his mind aside from the agonizing pain was getting himself to safety.

“I said, ‘I got to get to the curb,’” Stewart said. “That was my only thought was getting out of the roadway.”

That was until a police officer, who just happened to be in the area, found him.

“Next thing I know, there’s an officer that comes over and says, ‘Hey, buddy, what’s going on?'” Stewart said. “I can barely breathe, I said, ‘I’ve been hit.'”

The officer hung with him until help arrived, using his patrol vehicle to block traffic. Stewart was rushed into emergency surgery with a broken tailbone, broken femur, broken pelvis, two broken feet, a squeezed disk in his vertebrae and busted up lungs and ribs. His daughter was by his side the whole time at the hospital.

“I was just so happy and relieved, because she was like, ‘No, dad, we’re going to get through this. No, dad, we’re going to get through this,’” Stewart said. “She was really the one pushing, ‘We got this man, we got this.'”

Troy and Whitney

KFOR spoke to his daughter Whitney the day after the accident. She’s just happy her father is alive but wants whoever is responsible to come forward.

“If you did this and it was a mistake, which everyone makes mistakes, accidents happen,” Whitney Evans said the day after the accident. “But please come forward, admit your faults.”

Stewart echoed the same sentiment. He also wanted to remind drivers to slow down and move over if you see a disabled vehicle on the shoulder.

“If you’re stopping traffic so that you can get over and get out of the way and be safe, do what you got to do because you’re protecting somebody’s life on the side of the road,” Stewart said.

Stewart said he is doing better every day; however, he said his movement is limited right now. Meanwhile, police are still searching for who did this and what kind of car they were driving. Anyone with information is encouraged to call police. The family has also set up a GoFundMe, gofund.me/3bbcf18b.