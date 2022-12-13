OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tower Theatre OKC is throwing “the ultimate concert party” this New Year’s Eve.

According to Tower Theatre OKC, various musical artists are scheduled to perform “for a psychedelic, high-energy celebration” that is Uptown Get Down. Hey Steve, Chair Model, and stepmom have been announced as this year’s musical artists.

The band stepmom is described as an orchestral dream punk band. They are set to kick off the show with their “angsty guitar riffs, powerful lead vocals, three-part harmonies, and larger than life lyricism”.

Chair Model will be next in the lineup. Their “rock’n’roll-infused pop sound” has been featured in numerous television shows such as Shameless and Teen Mom.

Finally, new wave punk group Hey Steve will take the stage. The group has made a name for themselves “slinging their unique sound across their nation” and working with other artists like Patrick Carney from the Black Keys and Gwar.

As midnight approaches, officials say Tower Theatre will lead a midnight toast to “raise a glass to 2023.” Champagne will be available for purchase during the event.

Doors open at 8 p.m. and general admission is free to guests ages 21 and over. There is also a $25 “fast pass” to guarantee ticket purchasers their spot in an expedited line. Tower Theatre OKC says this event “historically fills the room, so Fast Pass ensures a spot in line.”

Ponyboy’s upstairs and downstairs will become the “ultimate VIP experience” with a dance party from local DJs. Free champagne toast, complimentary appetizers and snacks, and access to Tower’s balcony will also be available. Those interested can learn more about VIP options on Tower Theatre’s website.

Click here for more information on Uptown Get Down or to purchase tickets.