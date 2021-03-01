Tower Theatre provides hundreds of free COVID-19 tests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City offered free COVID-19 testing Monday in partnership with state and local health leaders.

The partnership included OU Health Services and The Public Health Institute of Oklahoma.

The testing was open to anyone and everyone and was completely free of charge.

Organizers say although the effort to vaccinate Oklahoma is well underway, testing is still vital to stopping the spread of COVID-19.

“If you’re symptomatic, non-symptomatic, whatever the case may be- please stop by,” said Chad Whitehead, a Managing Partner of the Tower Theatre.

“COVID testing now is more important than ever so we understand what’s happening in our communities,” said Laura Ross-White, the Project Director of Catch-Up Oklahoma.

For the next three weeks, COVID-19 testing as well as flu shots and COVID-19 antibody testing will be available free of charge.

Organizers are hopeful the events will provide better accessibility to testing.

“If you don’t have a car or if you’re using embark or public transit, it’s pretty limiting to try and get to some of those events, especially if you only have maybe one day off a week,” said Whitehead.

Everyone working the event Monday was volunteering their time and effort, something Whitehead says is vital to the Tower Theatre’s message.

“Uptown is a district that lives and dies on entertainment and we’ve been hit really, really hard, so it’s nice to have something on the block that’s positive and can serve our servers and our bartenders who really have not had access to testing like they need it,” said Whitehead.