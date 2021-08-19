Tower Theatre to require proof of vaccination, negative COVID test for guests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A popular venue for live entertainment says it is doing everything it can to make sure guests are safe as COVID-19 cases climb across the country.

On Thursday, the Tower Theatre announced that “additional action is required in order to best protect our valued staff, patrons and artists.”

Beginning Sept. 8, guests will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination before they are allowed to enter.

Officials say exemptions may be granted on a case-by-case basis.

“It is our hope that state and local officials will take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. We strongly encourage those in leadership to act swiftly and decisively in the name of public health. We hope to see you soon – and safely – in historic Uptown23rd,” the theatre posted.

