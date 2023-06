CASHION, Okla. (KFOR) – The Town of Cashion is continuing its precautionary boil advisory as the drinking water supplied by the town may be unsafe for human consumption.

Officials say damage to the main lines in the town’s water system may have caused potential contamination.

Officials say bottled water or another safe water source may be used instead.

The town says the Precautionary Boil Advisory will remain in place until further notice.