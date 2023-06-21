CASHION, Okla. (KFOR) – According to the Town of Cashion, drinking water supplied by the town may be unsafe for human consumption.

Officials say damage to the main lines in the town’s water system may have caused potential contamination.

As a precaution, the town says residents are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before drinking, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dish washing, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care and bathing infants who may drink the water.

Officials say bottled water or another safe water source may be used instead.

The town says the Precautionary Boil Advisory will remain in place until further notice.