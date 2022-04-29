OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma organization and a car dealership are working together to make children resettled from Afghanistan feel at home.

The Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and Kalidy Kia are hosting a toy drive to benefit the hundreds of Afghan children who were recently resettled in Oklahoma City.

Organizers say this will be the first Eid Al-Fitr that Afghans will experience in Oklahoma.

Donors are encouraged to bring toys for children between the ages of 3-years-old and 12-years-old that do not include small parts, complicated rules systems, or projectiles.

Stuffed animals, game sets, dolls, and toy cars or trucks are appropriate toys.

“We are so pleased to have community partners like Kalidy Kia join us in the work of welcoming our new Afghan neighbors,” said CAIR-OK Executive Director Adam Soltani. “The generosity of Oklahomans has been truly inspiring as we all have come together to make our Afghan friends feel welcome here, especially with Eid ul-Fitr, a special holiday, approaching.”

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 at Kalidy Kia, located at 14205 Broadway Extension Hwy in Edmond.