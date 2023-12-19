OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A toy drive and donation is being held in memory of two boys who passed away at Lake Overholser on July 10.

Chopper 4 flew over Laker Overholser on July 10, after reports came in of a possible drowning.

Once they arrived on scene, emergency crews were able to locate two teen boys clinging to a concrete barrier.

Water rescue teams immediately began searching for the other two boys, ages 10 and 11.

First responders say the boys were celebrating a birthday while fishing at the lake when one the two younger boys decided to go swimming.

After getting in the water, one boy lost a shoe and tried to get it back; soon all four boys were pulled into the water.

Officials said while the two older boys made it to higher ground, the two younger boys were seemingly swept away with the fast-moving current.

Following an hours long search and recovery mission, first responders located the bodies of Elijah Farrar and his friend, Kai Benjamin-Baker.

A friend of the two boys is now holding a toy drive in memory of them.

According to a Facebook page for the event, 100% of the proceeds will go to families in need of the Putnam City School District. Several families are in need of clothes and toys.

The event is planned for Saturday, December 23, at Bubba’s 33 located at 6212 SW 3rd St. in Oklahoma City from open to close.