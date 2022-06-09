OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – 2022 Oklahoma State Fair officials say Trace Adkins and Chris Janson are set to perform at the return of the PRCA Xtreme Bulls & Broncs Double Trouble Tour to the OKC fairgrounds this September.

Adkins is set to perform September 23 after a day full of rodeo action; Janson is set to perform the next day.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Trace Adkins performs onstage at C’Ya On The Flip Side: The Troy Gentry Foundation event at The Grand Ole Opry on February 05, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – Chris Janson performs during Warner Music Nashville Lunch & Performance at CRS 2022 at Omni Nashville Hotel on February 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

“It has been a few years since we have been able to offer this event,” said Oklahoma State Fair President & CEO Kirk Slaughter. “We know our Fairgoers look forward to the exciting bull and bronc riding paired with a country music concert and we are certain they will be ecstatic to see its return in 2022.”

Tickets for the PRCA Xtreme Bulls & Broncs Tour & Concerts go on sale Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the OKC Fairgrounds Box Office, online at okstatefair.com, or by calling 405-948-6800.

Tickets for the PRCA Xtreme Bulls & Broncs Tour & Concerts include outside gate admission to the Oklahoma State Fair when purchased on or before September 14, 2022.

An additional outside gate admission ticket is required if event tickets are purchased after September 14, 2022.

Outside gate admission tickets are $15 for adults (ages 12+), $8 for children (ages 6-11) and free for children 5 and under.