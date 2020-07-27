Tractor incident on county road leaves 73-year-old man dead, OHP says

NOWATA, Okla. (KFOR) – A 73-year-old man was killed after an incident involving a tractor over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday, around 4:50 p.m., on County Road 20, approximately two miles north of Nowata.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Robert Wilson, of Delaware, Oklahoma, was driving a Kubota tractor on the county road when part of the tractor struck the roadway, causing Wilson to be separated from the tractor.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

