Tractor-trailer crash results in death of driver and injury of two pedestrians

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The driver of a tractor-trailer died Tuesday after crashing into a tractor-trailer parked on the shoulder of Interstate 35 in Garvin County; the impact caused the second tractor-trailer to hit two pedestrians.

The name of the deceased tractor-trailer driver has not yet been released by Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

That driver was behind the wheel of a 2017 Freightliner, heading south on I-35, according to an OHP news release.

A 2013 Freightliner was parked on the southbound outside shoulder of I-35, eight miles south of Wynnewood, because of mechanical problems. A Ford F250 was also on the shoulder, parked in front of the 2013 Freightliner, according to the news release.

Two men were underneath the 2013 Freightliner, attempting to repair the rig’s mechanical issue, the news release states.

The 2017 Freightliner went off the road to the right at approximately 11:37 a.m. and struck the 2013 Freightliner, which caused the 2013 Freightliner to hit both men as well as the Ford F250, according to the news release.

Both men were taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center, one by ambulance, the other by helicopter. Both are in fair condition with head and internal injuries, the news release states.