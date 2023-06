OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma drivers can expect traffic delays as a part of I-35 shuts down beginning Wednesday through early Thursday morning.

Drivers can expect Southbound I-35 to be closed between Wilshire and 50th so crews can install bridge beams as a part of an ongoing construction project.

ODOT is suggesting that drivers take Westbound I-40 to Southbound I-235 as a detour during this time.