OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find another way to their destination on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say the eastbound I-240 ramp to northbound I-35 will be closed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.

Crews will be making drainage repairs in the area to address flooding on the ramp.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route during that time.