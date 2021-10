Correction: There was a typo in the original version which has since been fixed.

OKLAHOMA (KFOR) — The southbound lane of I-35 is closed between Paoli and Pauls Valley due to crash and vehicle fire.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is responding and will work to open the lanes as soon as possible.

Please avoid the area or find a different route.

The exact location is just south of SH-145 at mile marker 75.

Keep up with traffic congestion, wrecks, and construction using the KFOR Interactive Traffic Map.