UPDATE @ 5:37 P.M.

The two inside lanes southbound on I-44 at SW 29th Street have been reopened. No official word on possible injuries is available at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The two inside southbound lanes on I-44 at SW 29th street in Oklahoma City are shut down.

There is a multiple vehicle wreck with possible injuries.

Traffic is still moving on the outside lane.

You might look for an alternative route if you are in that area.