Traffic Alert: Next ‘Off Broadway’ I-235 weekend closure set for May 1

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The I-235/I-44 Off Broadway project in Oklahoma City will have its second full weekend closure starting Friday, May 1, to allow the contractor to safely hang new bridge beams over I-235.

This will be the second of possibly five full interstate closures this year for the up to $105 million interchange reconstruction.

Northbound and southbound I-235/US-77 will be closed between N. 36th St. and N. 63rd St. The closure will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, after the evening rush-hour and the interstate is expected to reopen no later than 6 a.m. Monday, May 4, weather permitting, but with the possibility of opening earlier if work completes.

This map graphic shows the open ramps in green and in red are the ramps that will be closed at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1. Northbound and southbound I-235/US-77 and the impacted ramps are expected to open no later than 6 a.m. Monday, May 4. This closure is weather permitting.

Motorists also can expect the following ramps to be closed during this period:

Eastbound I-44 ramp to northbound I-235/US-77

Westbound I-44 ramp to southbound I-235/US-77

Southbound I-235/US-77 from N. 63rd St.

Southbound I-235/US-77 to eastbound I-44

Northbound I-235/US-77 ramp to N. 50th St.

Northbound I-235/US-77 ramp to eastbound I-44

Northbound I-235/US-77 ramp to westbound I-44

Northbound I-235/US-77 ramp to N. 63rd St.

The following movements will remain open during this period:

Southbound I-235/US-77 ramp to westbound I-44

Westbound I-44 ramp to northbound US-77/Broadway Ext. and to N. 63rd St.

Westbound I-44 ramp from N. Lincoln Blvd.

Eastbound I-44 ramp to southbound I-235/US-77

While some movements connecting to I-44 and southbound I-235 will remain open, drivers should know their alternate routes to destinations in this area ahead of time to limit possible travel delays.

Other detour routes include: I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway, N. Lincoln Blvd. and Martin Luther King Ave./Eastern Ave.

Alternate routes to I-235/US-77 include I-35, I-40, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Lincoln Blvd. Martin Luther King Ave. also is an option in partnership with the City of Oklahoma City.

Even when I-235/US-77 reopens for the morning rush-hour commute to two lanes of travel in each direction, the corridor will remain narrow with little room to maneuver.

Additional lane closures and traffic shifts will continue to occur throughout 2020 as lanes are added and the construction contract allows up to three additional complete interstate closures for a weekend each time after this one.

Those potential closures will be announced as information becomes available.