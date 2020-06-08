Traffic Alert: Work to continue on quiet zone improvements in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Work is expected to continue this week on quiet zone improvements in Edmond, city officials say.

The quiet zone improvements will impact the railroad crossings at both 33rd Street and Main Street.

This work is part of an ongoing project to upgrade all eleven railroad crossings for implementation of the quiet zone in Edmond.

The Main Street project begins Monday with a full closure of the railroad crossing. This work is expected to last approximately three weeks with cooperative weather. Traffic will not be able to pass through the area, and motorists will need to find an alternate route.

The 33rd Street project will begin on June 15 with traffic being narrowed to one lane in each direction. This work is expected to last approximately 45 days with cooperative weather. Traffic will be able to pass through the area, but motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to find an alternate route if possible.

Upgrades at both railroad crossings include removal and replacement of the current pavement along with the addition of medians, sidewalks and curb and gutter.