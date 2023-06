OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in the metro may need to find an alternate route following a rollover crash on a busy interstate.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a rollover accident along southbound I-44 to westbound I-40.

Crews were forced to close the Amarillo Junction due to a rolled over Waste Management truck.

As a result, traffic was backed up for miles.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the interchange and find an alternate route.