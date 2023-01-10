TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Tulsa are giving credit to a camera system for cases and some of those included homicide.

The flock cameras safety systems as it is called, can read and take photos of any license plates as cars pass. If a license plate is flagged in the system, the camera will capture it then send an alert to police showing where the vehicle was last seen.

Police officials say since the cameras have been installed they have been able to track down a dozen of vehicles.

Plans are already in the works to add additional cameras around Tulsa this year.