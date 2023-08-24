OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person has died following a semi accident on I-40 Thursday morning.

According to officials, the accident happened around 3:56 a.m. Thursday morning near Westminster Rd. on I-40.

The driver of the semi drove off of the road, over corrected and hit a barrier wall. Two people were inside the truck at the time of the crash.

Authorities say one person was pinned underneath the truck during the accident and later passed away, the other was taken to a nearby hospital.

The eastbound lanes on I-40 are currently closed west of Anderson Rd. Traffic is being diverted off at Douglas Blvd., according to Oklahoma Transportation.

Officials estimate the roads will remain closed through rush hour and into the day.

No more information is available at this time.