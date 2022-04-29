DEL CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Drivers in Del City may need to find an alternate route home amid construction on I-40.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say eastbound I-40 will be narrowed to one lane at Sunnylane Rd. from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday for bridge repairs.

Drivers can expect lengthy delays or should use an alternate route like I-240 or N.E. 23rd St.

Officials stress that construction continues on eastbound and westbound I-40 between Sunnylane and Hudiburg Dr. for bridge reconstruction at Crutcho Creek, S.E. 15th St. and Sooner Rd.

Other traffic impacts include:

The westbound I-40 on- and off-ramps at Sooner Rd. (mm 156A) are closed.

The westbound I-40 on-ramp at S.E. 15th St. is closed. Drivers may use Hudiburg Dr. and Sunnylane Rd. to access I-40.

Limited merge areas are available at the I-40 and Sunnylane Rd. and S.E. 15th St. on-ramps within the work zone. Motorists should be extra vigilant and use extra caution at ramps before merging.

The eastbound I-40 Service Rd. (on the north side of I-40) will be closed between Sooner Rd. and Warren Dr. through summer 2022 and motorists are advised to locate a local detour.

S.E. 15th St. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between N. Vickie Dr. and S. Vickie Dr. under I-40 through summer 2022.

Westbound S.E. 15th St. traffic will not be able to turn left to eastbound Tinker Diagonal/I-40 Service Rd. or to S. Vickie Dr. through summer 2022.

Northbound and southbound Sooner Rd. will open to four lanes, however, there will not be dedicated left turn lanes eastbound I-40 through summer 2022. Motorists should use extra caution in this area and expect longer traffic signal times to turn.

Stop signs have been placed at N. Vickie Dr. and S.E. 15th St.