Traffic narrowed on eastbound I-40 after crash near Rockwell, westbound lanes reopened

UPDATE: Eastbound I-40 is narrowed to one lane between Council Rd. (mm 142) and Rockwell Ave. (mm 143) due to a crash. Crews anticipate cleanup to continue through the afternoon and drivers can expect significant delays along the I-40 corridor.



All lanes of westbound I-40 are now OPEN in the area.



OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Emergency crews rushed to a collision that caused major traffic backups on Friday afternoon.

Around 1:14 p.m. on Friday, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a crash along I-40, near Rockwell.

When troopers arrived on the scene, they closed eastbound and westbound I-40 at Rockwell.

Drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route.