OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers in Oklahoma City may need to find a detour as construction crews work to resurface a busy roadway.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say northbound I-35 will be narrowed between I-40 and I-44 from 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29 to 6 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 for prep work.

Then, on Sept. 30, northbound I-35 will be fully closed between I-40 and I-44 from 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 to 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 3.

Ramp closures for the weekend include:

Westbound I-40 ramp to Sunnylane Rd.,

Westbound I-40 ramp to Scott St.,

Westbound I-40 ramp to northbound I-35.

Crews plan to fully resurface the four-mile section of northbound I-35 during the weekend closure.

Drivers are being urged to start planning for their alternate routes and to expect congestion and delays at both the I-44 and I-40 junctions during the closure.