OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A traffic stop in Oklahoma City led to a massive drug bust, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

On Feb. 5, officers with the police department were working with deputies from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office when they pulled over two separate vehicles for traffic violations near N.E. 36th and Rhode Island.

During the traffic stop, officers could smell marijuana coming from one of the vehicles.

As they searched the vehicle, investigators say they found 123 pounds of methamphetamine, and one pound of marijuana.

Officials say four people were arrested on complaints of conspiracy to commit a felony, aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute marijuana.