Traffic stop leads to deadly Oklahoma City officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Before 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, two Cleveland County deputies pulled over an SUV near S.W. 89th and Western. An Oklahoma City police officer who was also in the area stopped to assist.

While approaching the vehicle, the two deputies noticed the back seat passenger had a firearm.

“During that encounter, the two deputies and the OKC officer discharged their firearms, striking the subject in the back seat. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene,” said Captain Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

The passenger, described as a white male whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

There were two other people in the driver and passenger seats of the car.

“All three of the subjects were white males. One was a juvenile. The subject that is deceased was an adult,” said Withrow.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Oklahoma City police will lead this investigation, but say it will be a joint effort with Cleveland County.

“With Cleveland County and OKC being involved in this, after discussions with the sheriff, we are taking the lead on the investigation. A criminal investigation will be done by our homicide unit and an administrative investigation will be done by our professional standards unit,” said Withrow.

Both the deputies and the officer involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

No other details have been released at this time.

