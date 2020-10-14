Traffic updates planned along Western Avenue in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular area along a busy stretch of roadway will soon receive a bit of attention from construction crews.
If you’ve driven along Western Avenue in northwest Oklahoma City, you’ve likely noticed some curb features in the roadway.
The chicanes are designed to slow down traffic, but officials say many drivers are having a hard time navigating them.
Now, city officials say the chicanes will be replaced with crosswalks along much of Western Ave.
