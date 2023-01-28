OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Tragedy struck in a Northwest Oklahoma City neighborhood Friday afternoon, as an elderly man was killed in a house fire.

“I hope he didn’t suffer or anything, but it’s just sad,” said Sharon Daniels, a neighbor. “He was a nice guy.”

The incident happened at a home near NW 62nd and Tulsa Avenue.

“It gives you a funny feeling when you pull up and see the fire trucks are all over,” said John Daniels, who lives next door.

Deadly fire in Oklahoma City. Image KFOR.

According to fire officials, concerned neighbors called about smoke coming from the attic of the home around 3:45 p.m.

“So, crews arrived on scene, went in, investigated,” said Major Ron Robertson. “They were able to locate a deceased victim in the back of the house in a bedroom.”

He adds that three cats were also found dead inside the home.

No one else was in the home at the time, according to Robertson.

What started the fire is still under investigation, but it was under control after about 15 minutes. The fire department says more information will likely be available sometime next week.