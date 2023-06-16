TULSA, Okla. – An Ottawa County man, plagued with a life of violence, was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 25 years in a federal prison in connection to the death of his mistress.

Jimmy Kelly Jr., 53, was sentenced in US District Court in Tulsa to 303 months for second-degree murder in Indian Country and 120 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm, both for the murder of Tony Moran.

Moran’s Death

Kelly pleaded guilty to fatally shooting Moran in the early morning hours of Nov. 1, 2021. He shot her twice – once in the head and once in the torso, court documents show. Authorities said Kelly and Moran were having an affair and his wife became jealous and upset. The idea was to have Moran meet Kelly on a rural county road where the town of Picher used to be, early in the evening of Halloween 2021. Moran thought it was for the purpose of using meth, according to a sentencing memorandum dated May 31. But officials say Charlana Kelly, his wife, was waiting for Kelly and Moran on that dark, desolate road.

The couple is said to have lured Moran to the scene in order for the two women to have a confrontation.

Charlana Kelly is also charged in the case. She is free on a $25,000 bond on a charge of accessory to felony murder.

Jimmy Kelly said he left the scene and later returned to burn the body but could not find it, court records show.

Moran, 47, also known as Tony Elizabeth Torres, of North Miami and Quapaw, died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and body. She also suffered numerous abrasions, including a laceration to her tongue and a contusion to the left side of her head, according to the autopsy report. Toxicology from the autopsy revealed she did have meth in her system when she was killed.

Kelly’s violent and troubled past

Kelly’s attorneys painted a bleak picture of his life growing up in the former lead and zinc mining community of Picher. As a child Kelly played on the chat piles and swam in the lead-contaminated ponds, where they claim he was a victim of lead poisoning, court records show.

In addition to lead poisoning, his childhood was filled with abuse, neglect, and trauma, including witnessing the shooting death of his mother by her boyfriend when he was just five years old, court records show.

After his mother’s death, his caregivers abused alcohol and methamphetamine. His sister, who became an alcoholic, died in a motor vehicle crash in 1990.

In 1991 Kelly was convicted of murder for the beating death of Vernon C. Moyer, of Picher. Moyer was reportedly spreading rumors about Kelly’s sister and “claimed to have fathered children with Mr. Kelly’s sister…” Moyer began spreading those rumors shortly after Kelly’s sister was killed in the car crash, according to a May 31, sentencing memorandum.

Testimony showed Kelly beat Moyer with tire tools and nearly decapitated the man.

“Swinging the jack like an ax, [Kelly] decimated the victim’s neck, larynx, and voice box. Mr. Kelly then disposed of the body in a nearby pond. A few days after the murder, Mr. Kelly confessed his deed to a co-worker and lamented that he did not punch holes in the victim’s body and remove his tennis shoes so the body would not float.” U.S. vs. Kelly

Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison and was released on April 30, 2018, where he began serving five years of supervised release, according to court records. Authorities said he violated the conditions of his release and filed to revoke his probation.

Kelly’s new sentences will run concurrently, but won’t begin until he serves 57 months for violating the terms of his release on the 1991 murder conviction.

Moran and Kelly’s relationship

The couple became acquainted when Moran was in custody on first-degree capital murder charges in the death of her toddler son.

Moran and Kelly began corresponding while Moran was being held at the Oklahoma Forensic Center in Vinita, and Kelly was serving his federal prison sentence.

According to Ottawa County court records, Kelly married Charlana Kelly on Sept. 18, 2018, five months after he was released from prison.

Kelly told federal investigators he was having a “relationship” with Moran that caused his wife, Charlana to become jealous and he had “arranged a confrontation” between both women, according to federal court records.

The tragedy that was Tony Moran

According to police records and social media, Moran led a difficult and troubled life marred by mental health issues.

One detail about Moran that surprises most and lends to the contradiction of her life was that Moran had a master’s degree in psychology and once worked as a counselor for troubled kids, according to court records.

In 2003, Moran, under the name Tony Torres, was charged with first-degree, capital murder for the drowning death of her 17-month-old son, Alex.

Authorities said that on August 21st of that year, Moran waded into Spring River carrying her 17-month-old son Alex, and holding the hand of her 10-year-old, Brandon. Investigators said Moran released her hold on the toddler and pushed Alex away from her, making no effort to save him. Brandon, the older child, was able to make it to the river bank and was found screaming for help. Alex’s body was found submerged in about 20 feet of water approximately four miles north of Twin Bridges State Park in northern Ottawa County. Moran was ultimately located sitting on the river bank.

According to Moran’s statement to investigators, the toddler was clinging to her as she waded into the river.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, Moran, told authorities when she was arrested that “God told me to do it.”

The mother of two wrote: “God shed his blood for me. All they do is ask me, and I will tell them the truth, even if it sounds crazy. I won’t let people corrupt my spirit with the law. Amen.” Ottawa County intake sheet, Aug. 23, 2003

Under the space for a defendant’s name, she wrote: “God.” Under legal guardian, she wrote: “God”.

In October 2004, Torres was found not guilty by reason of insanity and she was committed to a mental hospital.

Adding further to the tragedy, in 2010 Moran’s older son, Brandon Wayne McKibben, who was then 17, died from electrocution. McKibben, who was a senior at Quapaw High School, was under a house working on the plumbing when he was killed. His death was ruled accidental. Moran was allowed to attend his funeral.

In 2011, she was released from the mental hospital because it was ruled she was no longer a danger.

Her social media posts in 2017 show numerous faith-based posts of God’s forgiveness and forgiveness to herself as well as posting help for addicts and her involvement in Celebrate Recovery, a faith-based organization helping addicts. Celebrate Recovery was the outlet where Moran found friends, where she gave her testimony and shared her regret over the death of Alex, according to social media posts.

There were loving posts to her husband, Robert Moran and to her two sons about how much she missed them.

At the time of her death, Moran’s posts showed a darker side to her personality.

She had several outstanding warrants on charges that included misdemeanor drug violations, felony third-degree burglary, assault and battery, and endangering while eluding or attempting to elude a police officer.

Just weeks before her death, Miami police had taken Moran to Grand Lake Mental Hospital in Vinita for observation. During the encounter, Moran told officers that she was going to kill herself.

When she died, Moran was homeless and had just found out her best friend started a relationship with the man that she had been involved with.