Trailer filled with essential restaurant equipment stolen in Oklahoma City as owners prepare to open for business

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Key components of a new Oklahoma City café were stolen just as the business was preparing to open.

Maria Arjona moved from Miami, Fla., to Oklahoma City to open Unwind Café at Northwest 23rd and Walker. She was on the verge of opening for business, but a debilitating theft has put her plans on hold.

“I’m devastated, needless to say, because we thought today I was going to finish and we would bring all the tables and chairs and have everything all ready, at least this portion done; and, unfortunately, that cannot be,” said Arjona, one of the owners of the business.

A large trailer containing the restaurant’s chairs, tables and a pizza oven was stolen from a parking lot across the street from the café-to-be.

The owners say they can’t afford to replace the stolen items and will now have to push back their opening date.

Please call the Oklahoma City Police Department at (405) 231-​2121 if you have any information about the theft.

