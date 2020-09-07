Trailer stolen from Seminole Public Schools

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Seminole are asking for the public’s help as they look for a stolen trailer.

Officials with the Seminole Police Department say a man stole an enclosed trailer from the Seminole Public Schools bus barn.

Investigators say the crime occurred on Sept. 5 and the alleged suspect was seen driving a silver pickup truck.

If you have any information on the case, call the Seminole Police Department.

