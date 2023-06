EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are on the scene of a collision between a vehicle and train Friday afternoon in Edmond.

Officers were called to the scene near Broadway and W 15th around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

It is unclear at this time what caused the collision, but thankfully, no one was injured.

Officials have shut down W 15th at the railroad crossing while they investigate.

Drivers will need to find an alternate route.

No other information is available at this time.