OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition after his vehicle was struck by a train.

The crash occurred at around 7:05 p.m. in the area of Hefner and Lee.

A KFOR News crew traveled to the scene and saw a victim being loaded into an ambulance.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official said the victim is a 29-year-old man. He is in critical condition at a hospital with extensive head trauma.

The driver ran through the functioning signal arms as a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train approached the crossing, heading south.

Witnesses told Oklahoma City police that it seemed like the driver was attempting to make it over the tracks before the train crossed, and ended up getting hit.

Oklahoma City firefighters extricated the driver from his vehicle.

The railroad crossing remained closed for several hours as police investigated the accident scene.