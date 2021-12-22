Train collides with FedEx truck in Oklahoma, driver flown to hospital

POTEAU, Okla. (KFOR) – A FedEx driver is in a hospital with injuries after a train slammed into the truck he was driving in LeFlore County, Okla.

The driver, a 24-year-old man whose name has not yet been released, was driving west on Bird Avenue, heading from South Railroad Street to Airport Road in Poteau, on Wednesday, when he started crossing some railroad tracks shortly after 2 p.m., according to Poteau police.

Photo courtesy of KNWA News in Fayetteville, Ark.

A southbound Kansas City Southern train collided with the truck.

The driver was taken by Life Flight to Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, where he is being treated for multiple injuries, including to his head.

Photo courtesy of KNWA News in Fayetteville, Ark.

Poteau police said the train crossing is marked by railroad cross bucks and a yield sign, but lacks an advanced warning system that includes lights and arms.

Information was not provided on the driver’s condition.

