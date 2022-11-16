DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials at Everbridge NIXLE and the Murray County Emergency team are reporting a train derailment in the area of Main Street in Davis, Oklahoma.

City Hall officials say, the derailment is a freight train that basically has one car leaning off the track. No injuries reported.

The public and visitors are being asked to avoid Main Street with a estimated time of the next 6-12 hours. The area of derailment is considered to be the biggest street in the town and a there is a strong police presence with all fire units working at the moment.

Stay connected with downloading our KFOR news app for your latest up to date news and weather information.