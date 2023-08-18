UPDATE @5:44 p.m

The Moore Police Department stated in a Facebook post that there are no planned evacuations or reported injuries at the derailment site. Police also say no chemical release is currently identified from the train wreck.

This story is still developing.

MOORE, Okla. — A train has derailed in Moore near Southwest 34th Street and east side of I-35, blocking the intersection.

Southwest 34th Street and east side of I-35. Photos by KFOR.

There are about eight cars involved in the derailment, but currently no reported injuries at the scene.

The rails at the site of the derailment are mangled. Oklahoma City Hazmat has been called to assist with cleanup for unknown substance leaking from the train cars. Oklahoma City Fire is also at the scene.

Please avoid the area.

