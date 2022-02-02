MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A train derailed just north of Wayne in McClain County on Wednesday afternoon.

The derailment happened at 150th and Highway 77, shortly before 3:15 p.m.

Train derailment north of Wayne in McClain county. Image Storm Trackers Justin and Stephanie Cox.

Four cars from the train went off the tracks, including two tankers and two box cars. Nothing leaked out of the tankers, according to Purcell Fire Department officials.

Purcell Fire officials turned the scene over to BNSF Railway personnel.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials issued an alert Wednesday evening, advising motorists to avoid U.S. 77, just north of Wayne, through the night as crews respond to the derailment.

“While the highway is open and unaffected by the crash, the area needs to be kept clear for responders accessing the site,” ODOT officials said.

Drivers are advised to use Interstate 35 or State Highway 74 as an alternate route.

Snowy winter weather has caused several accidents across the area on Wednesday. However, information has not yet been provided on what caused the train derailment.