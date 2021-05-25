Train for the Run to Remember with ‘Mayor of Running’ Bart Yasso

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In five short months, many will be running the streets of OKC, Nichols Hills, and The Village for the first time in two and a half years during the #RunToRemember.

The Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is hosting a Training Kick-Off Weekend with three FREE events featuring Bart Yasso.

Bart Yasso is known as the Mayor of Running and retired as Runner’s World Chief Running Officer. Yasso is the inventor of the Yasso 800s, a marathon-training schedule used by thousands around the world.

Each event will be an opportunity for you to join the running community and start preparing for the October 2nd and 3rd race days.

SUNSET SOCIAL RUN

Friday, June 4 – 6:30 p.m.

A short one-mile run starting in front of the Memorial Museum and ending at Social Capital near the Marathon’s new Finish Line in Scissortail Park.

The event is FREE, but to receive free food and a beverage at Social Capital you MUST pre-register by Tuesday, June 1.

COMMUNITY LONG RUN

Saturday, June 5 – 7 a.m.

You’ll run a portion of the new course on this brisk 5-mile run. Start and Finish downtown at the Memorial.

KIDS RUN CLUB

Saturday, June 5 – 9 a.m.

Bart Yasso will teach the importance of proper training in front of the Memorial Museum, then take participants on a short run around the Reflecting Pool.