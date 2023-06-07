MARLOW, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say cleanup is finished following a train derailment in Marlow.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, 12 train cars derailed in the town of Marlow, near Railroad St. and Memorial Dr.

Investigators say 11 train cars were on their side while one derailed in an upright position.

Following the incident, crews from Union Pacific immediately began working to clean up the site.

At this point, officials from Union Pacific say all derailed cars have been removed from the tracks and the tracks have been repaired.

As a result, train traffic has resumed.

There are still a few train cars that are being stored on the railroad’s right-of-way until they can be removed at a later date.