EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A training session will be held in Edmond this weekend to help dogs avoid encounters with snakes.

The Central Oklahoma Chapter of Quail Forever will hold the training session from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9 at the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s Arcadia Conservation Education Area, 7201 E 33rd St., in Edmond.

KFOR reported on Wednesday that a dog died from a rattlesnake bite at Carlton Landing, a resort town on Lake Eufaula.

The training will help dogs see, smell and hear snakes, which gives dogs time to avoid a snake’s area, as well as give the dog’s handler a warning that a snake could be in the area.

Training also includes a proven snake-proofing method that can protect dogs and handlers.

“While no method can be 100 percent guaranteed to prevent accidental contact with a snake, this training will give dogs the ability to avoid snake encounters,” a Quail Forever news release states.

Training registration fees starts at $50 for one dog. Reservations are limited. Click here to register for training.