Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming back to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Christmas is still several months away, the Paycom Center is preparing for the holiday season with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The progressive rock group will bring its winter tour back to Oklahoma City to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the group’s landmark album ‘Christmas Eve and Other Stories.’

“After an incredibly trying year for everyone we are beyond excited to be able to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you. We were amazed by the turnout for last year’s livestream and how many of you continued to celebrate this tradition we have created together. It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone,” said Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Music Director and lead guitarist Al Pitrell.

The group will perform at the Paycom Center on December 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.