OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A building in downtown Oklahoma City was evacuated following a smoke investigation on Friday morning.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the federal courthouse on a possible fire.

When crews arrived on scene, they noticed light smoke coming from the alleyway behind the building.

Fire crews evacuated the courthouse as a precaution and began their investigation.

Fortunately, firefighters determined that the smoke was coming from a blown transformer underground in the alleyway.

No one was injured.