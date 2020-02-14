Transgender inmate receives approval to sue Oklahoma prison officials

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – A transgender inmate has been given approval to sue prison officials after she says they stopped her hormone therapy.

In the lawsuit, Glenn Porter says she began hormone replacement therapy in 2016 while being held at the Lawton Correctional Center.

According to KSWO, she was then sent to an all-male prison and her treatment was stopped.

Porter claims the staff psychologist suggested that she was faking her gender dysphoria. She also says she has been harassed and discriminated against due to her gender identity and physical appearance.

Her next court appearance is set for April.

Porter is serving a life sentence for the 1999 murder of her grandfather.