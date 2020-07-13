Follow the Storms
Trash bags full of marijuana found in Cotton County creek

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Trash bags full of marijuana were discovered over the weekend in a Cotton County creek, officials say.

On Sunday around 3:30 p.m. the Cotton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a large amount of trash bags in Cache Creek west of County Road 2560 and 1850.

Sheriff Tim King, Deputy Stranahan, and Deputy Hedges arrived on scene and located approximately 12 large trash bags full of marijuana plants weighing around 10 to 15 pounds.

The marijuana will be sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for destruction after the investigation is complete.

