OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro apartment complex that has been the scene of trash pile ups, backed up sewage and no air conditioning is now officially being addressed.

Image courtesy KFOR

Previously, Creekside Apartments and it’s ownership dealt with a host of sanitary issues on the property which brought about no clear resolution for tenants and business owners. Today clean up is underway with visual improvement of trash removal beginning.

According to the City of Oklahoma City, action was taken after declaring the complex a “public nuisance” and hiring a contractor for a one-time removal of the debri.

No word on when the cleanup is expected to be finished.