Trash collection postponed for Oklahoma City areas impacted by overnight storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Trash collection was delayed Friday in areas of Oklahoma City that were hit hard by severe storms Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Waste pick-up for those areas is postponed until Wednesday, Oct. 20.

“Solid Waste Management crews are unable to access some neighborhoods due to limbs and other debris blocking city streets,” City of Oklahoma City officials said. “In addition, some trash carts were blown through the neighborhoods during the high wind event and therefore they cannot be collected.”

City officials advise residents who live within the boundaries of May Avenue to High Avenue and South 15th to South 59 streets to have their trash carts at the curb by 6 a.m. Wednesday if their trash was not picked up Friday.

Visit okcutilities.com or call Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 to order a new trash cart if your cart is missing.

Storm damage near SW 25th and Western. Pic by KFOR

City officials also remind residents that crews are still assessing debris amounts from the storm on Wednesday, Oct. 13. They will expand their assessment to include areas impacted by the most recent storm.

“Until an official announcement is made, residents with fallen trees or tree limbs are asked to take them to the curb,” city officials said. “Tree limbs should be cut into sections 10-feet long or shorter and stacked on the curb. Stack them separately from any regular bulky trash items such as furniture, appliances, or carpeting.”

Proprietors of commercial properties – including businesses, churches, schools, nonprofits and other organizations – are responsible for disposing of the debris on their property.

Contact Utilities Customer Service at (405) 297-2833 for further information.