Trash service delayed in Norman, city officials give update on services

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Trash collection service will be delayed a day in Norman and city offices will be closed on Wednesday.

The city issued a news released stating that trash service, bulky waste and recycling collection did not run today, Tuesday, Feb. 16, because of equipment failures caused by extreme low temperatures. The city also gave updates on city office closures, roads, energy conservation, water lines, transit services and resources for homeless community members.

Trash collection

All trash collection are delayed an additional day. The adjusted schedule will be as follows, weather pending:

Customers with Monday collection will be serviced on Wednesday;

Customers with Tuesday collection will be serviced on Thursday;

Customers with Wednesday collection will be serviced on Friday;

Customers with Thursday collection will be serviced on Saturday;

Customers with Friday collection will be serviced on Sunday.

“Customers should place their polycarts by the road the night before their anticipated service collection. If you have already placed your cart by the road, we ask that you leave it out until crews are able to come collect it,” the news release states.

City Offices

City administrative offices and recreation facilities were closed Tuesday and will remain Wednesday due to the ongoing severe winter weather. Heavy snowfall hit Central Oklahoma on Sunday and more large amounts of snow are expected Tuesday night.

Tuesday’s City Council Special Session was also cancelled.

Roads

City Public Works crews finished clearing snow from primary and secondary snow routes and are pre-treating bridges and overpasses in anticipation of additional snow expected from Tuesday evening into Wednesday, according to the news release.

“Crews will continue to monitor the situation and perform around-the-clock clearing operations as needed,” the news release states.

Drivers are advised to be aware of the possibility that traffic signals could go dark if the Southwest Power Pool implements additional rolling blackouts.

“Crews will monitor the situation and put traffic control in place as needed,” the news release states.

Energy conservation

Extremely cold temperatures are causing a large amount of the United States’ mid-region to experience an unusually high demand for electricity.

Some electricity conservation options are as follows:

Turn down thermostats to 68 degrees

Avoid using major household electric appliances such as ovens, dishwashers and washer/dryers, etc.

Turn off non-essential electric appliances, lights and equipment

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes

“Following these guidelines to reduce the use of electricity will help avoid possible electric power shortages later. Given the prolonged, below-freezing temperatures, conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason,” the news release states.

Visit OG&E or OEC’s websites for updates on your electricity service and the potential for rolling blackouts.

Water lines

Norman water line maintenance crews are working to address frozen water lines across the City.

Residents are advised to take the following steps to prevent frozen pipes:

Make sure no pipes are exposed to outside temperatures. Pipes that freeze most often are exposed to severe cold, such as outdoor hose bibs, swimming pool supply lines, and water sprinkler lines. These areas can be protected by pipe insulation designed for this specific purpose. This can be found at most hardware stores.

Leave interior cupboard doors under sinks open. This is especially important if the water pipes are adjacent to an exterior wall. This will allow heat from the room to reach the pipes.

Let a thin stream of cold water run from a faucet. The stream should be a continuous flow about the thickness of a pencil. An unheated interior area such as a basement, attic, or crawl space can freeze without activity. The flow of water will help prevent these areas from freezing. If the pipes in these areas are exposed, it is a good idea to insulate the pipes.

Determine where the water shut-off valve is in the house and how to use it if the pipes burst due to freezing. This may help prevent flooding once the water thaws.

If residents are experiencing flooding and cannot get the water supply turned off, call the City of Norman Line Maintenance Division to turn the water off at the meter.

Call 329-0703 to contact Line Maintenance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. After hours and weekends, call Police Dispatch at 321-1600.

Transit

City buses will operate on an adjusted schedule Tuesday and Wednesday. EMBARK Norman will have hourly Saturday service schedules from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on routes 110, 111, and 112. EMBARK will announce by 3 p.m. each day if the service plan will extend to the next day and if further changes are needed.

EMBARK Plus ADA Transportation will have Zone 1 service only, with possible 30 to 60-minute delays.

“Customers are encouraged to call their destination to verify hours before making the trip and to cancel or reschedule their trip by calling 405-325-5438,” the news release states. “Customers should expect delays. Riders are encouraged to dress warmly, listen to local newscasts for up-to-date information, and use the online tools to learn if their bus is delayed. Due to the potential for dangerous wind chill temperatures, customers should only travel if necessary.”

Go to EmbarkNormanok.com to track your bus.

Homeless resources

The Cleveland County Continuum of Care provides homeless residents 24-hour access to shelter throughout the winter storm.

Overnight shelter options are available at the following:

The City of Norman’s Warming Shelter, located at 325 East Comanche Street, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. nightly, and

Salvation Army, located at 318 E. Hayes Street., will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Transportation is available for travel between the City of Norman Warming Shelter and Food and Shelter facilities.

Food and Shelter,201 Reed Avenue, is open 24 hours each day during the dangerous weather.

“In addition to the regularly provided breakfast and lunch, a dinner of hot drinks and ready to eat meals will be available,” the news release states. “Those in need of warm clothes, shelter, or any other assistance during this freezing event should call 211 for the assistance hotline.”

Learn more about resources available here.