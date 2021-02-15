Trash service, EMBARK schedule affected by winter weather in Norman

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Due to the winter weather, trash service has been delayed for Norman residents.

City officials in Norman says trash service, bulky waste, and recycling has been shifted due to the weather conditions.

The adjusted schedule will be as follows:

Monday service will be collected on Tuesday;

Tuesday service will be collected on Wednesday;

Wednesday service will be collected Thursday;

Thursday trash service will be collected on Friday; and

Friday trash service will be collected on Saturday.

Residents should expect delays as drivers take precautions due to hazardous road conditions.

EMBARK says it will also be implementing a winter weather service plan to keep employees and customers safe.

For Monday, February 15, EMBARK Norman will operate hourly Saturday service schedules on routes 110, 111, and 112 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. EMBARK will announce by 3 p.m. each day if the service plan will extend to the next day and if further modifications are needed.

EMBARK Plus ADA Transportation will only operate Zone 1 service with delays of 30 to 60 minutes possible. Customers are encouraged to call their destination to verify hours before making the trip and to cancel or reschedule their trip by calling 405-325-5438.

Customers should expect delays. Riders are encouraged to dress warmly, listen to local newscasts for up-to-date information, and use the online tools to learn if their bus is delayed. Due to the potential for dangerous wind chill temperatures, customers should only travel if necessary.