Travel back in time for the Wewoka Sorghum Festival

WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – A local community will be kicking off a fun festival that takes visitors back in time.

The 46th annual Wewoka Sorghum Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 23 in downtown Wewoka and at the Seminole Nation Museum.

Guests will be able to enjoy historic re-enactments, stickball games, Native American foods, and children’s crafts. The museum will also host a number of Native American and pioneer craftsmen.

Historical programing on the museum grounds includes sorghum cooking demonstrations, a working mule-powered sorghum mill, antique tractors and farm implements and blacksmithing demonstrations. Living history demonstrations feature lye soap making, spinning wheel demonstrations, basket weaving, and mask making.

If you head downtown, visitors can enjoy a classic car show, and art and photography show, and more than 100 retail and food booths.

The festival kicks off at 8 a.m. with a 5K run, followed by a parade at 10 a.m.

Admission to the museum and festival is free to the public.