Travel discouraged as slick, hazardous road conditions continue with winter weather

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Winter weather is moving through portions of the state and is bringing some snow and icy conditions to northwestern Oklahoma.

Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation say travel is discouraged in Harper, Ellis, and Woodward counties due to heavy snow and slick and hazardous road conditions.

Drivers are also encouraged to use extra caution and plan for delays in Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Major, Dewey, Blaine, and Woods counties.

If you can delay travel in those areas, you are encouraged to do so.

At this point, ODOT crews will continue sand, salt, and plowing operations across the Panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma.

Officials say light snow is starting to impact I-40 in Caddo County.

Plowing crews are on standby in Grady, Cotton, Jefferson, Love, Murray, Carter, Stephens, and Comanche counties and along the southern portion of I-35.

Remember during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:

Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.

Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.

Be aware of “black ice,” which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.

Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.

